Ogilvy's female trailblazers | PHD appoints Vincent Rebeix as global chief operating officer

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

Meet the female trailblazers at the top of the world's most famous ad agency - Ogilvy

In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Ogilvy is standing out by fostering an inclusive culture where women are not only thriving but leading the charge. From Devika Bulchandani to Maria O'Keeffe, these inspiring female leaders are at the helm of creative innovation, brand strategy, and agency growth, pushing boundaries and redefining what success looks like in the modern advertising world. From managing global accounts to steering ground-breaking campaigns, the top women at Ogilvy are paving the way for future generations, while contributing significantly to the agency's renowned legacy of creativity and impact.

Let's get to know the woman leaders at Ogilvy.

Ad volumes on radio increased by 3% in H1 2024 YoY

Advertising volumes in the first half of 2024 (i.e. January to June) have increased by 3% on radio, as compared to the first half of 2023.

Compared to the same period in 2022, there was an increase in ad volumes of 9% this year, according to the latest report by TAM AdEx. The report also highlighted that the advertising volumes in the first half of 2023 increased by 6% over the first half of 2022. TAM AdEx monitors more than 110 radio stations.

Google: Knowledge sets you free or deeper to monopoly?

Google’s transformation from a simple search tool to a global tech leader is truly remarkable. Since its launch in 1998, Google has revolutionized information access with its innovative PageRank algorithms, which prioritize the most relevant content for users. This advancement elevated search from a basic utility to a powerful tool that delivers precise and timely information. Over the years, Google has evolved beyond merely providing search results; it has become a crucial component of the purchase journey, guiding users from discovery to decision-making.

As search engines increasingly serve as the entry point for online activities, Google’s dominance has solidified across various industries. Whether users are seeking product reviews, comparing prices, or finding service recommendations, Google is often their go-to resource for informed decisions.

PHD appoints Essencemediacom's Vincent Rebeix as global chief operating officer

Vincent Rebeix, who led Essencemediacom as global chief product and solutions officer, has been roped in by PHD in the role of global chief operating officer.

In his previous role, Rebeix looked into product, analytics and performance offerings to ensure the delivery of integrated, advanced and outcome-driving solutions tailored to our clients' needs.

Rebeix will be based out of London and his responsibilities will include client-facing and looking into the development of products, processes and operating models.

Panasonic to end 37 year partnership with International Olympic Committee

Panasonic has announced to end of its 37-year-old partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Both have agreed to not extend their Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme agreement after the expiration of the current contract term at the end of December 2024. The Panasonic Group first became an official Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games in 1987 and expanded its partnership to the Paralympic Games from 2014 onward. As an Official Worldwide Partner, the Panasonic Group has supported the Games with its technologies, products, and services.