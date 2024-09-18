            
      ONDC to boost RMG industry | Prasar Bharati's OTT launch date | GroupM on festive growth for TV, Digital and OOH

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2024 11:22 PM
      In April 2024, ONDC facilitated around 7.22 million transactions.

      EXCLUSIVE: Now ONDC to boost Real Money Gaming industry

      The unicorns that have signed Letter of Intent (LoI) to partner with ONDC include likes of Zerodha, EaseMyTrip, Pristyn Care, Cars24, Physics Wallah, PolicyBazaar, OfBusiness, Livspace and GlobalBees.

      Prasar Bharati's OTT launch date pushed to October 3: Exclusive

      The launch was earlier scheduled for September 15, which is now pushed to October amidst the growing concerns from select broadcasters and streaming platforms.

      GroupM predicts record festive growth for TV, Digital and OOH

      Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM, South Asia expects digital media to grow between 15-20% this festive season, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising to see healthy double-digit growth.

      Samir Kumar takes helm as Amazon India's new country manager

      Samir Kumar joined Amazon in 1999 and was part of the core team that launched Amazon.in in 2013. Kumar is an engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. He got his master's degree from Utah State University in 1995.

      Google wins court case against $1.66 billion EU antitrust fine

      Regulators had alleged that Google — as a dominant online ad broker — illegally prevented rivals such as Yahoo Inc. and Microsoft Corp. from placing ads on third-party websites.

      First Published on Sep 18, 2024 11:22 PM

