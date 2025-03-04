Pepsi’s ‘Nothing Official About It’ campaign | Cola Ad Wars Are Back | Urvashi Rautela under scanner | Bitter truth behind food ads

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Marketing masterstrokes: How Pepsi’s ‘Nothing Official About It’ upended the 1996 Cricket World Cup

In the world of cricket, tradition dictates that the game is played in white, with an air of gentlemanly decorum. And yet, in 1996, an irreverent advertising campaign challenged that notion, altering the landscape of sports marketing in India forever.

The campaign, titled “Nothing Official About It,” opened with a wry observation: “Officially, cricket is played in whites at a leisurely pace. The official players are gentlemen of restraint who have to drink the official drink.” The advertisement then unfolded with vignettes of cricketers in action - expressive, emotional, and undeniably human. Among them were Indian cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, and Mohammed Azharuddin. The commercial’s defining moment arrived as Tendulkar planted a stump into the ground, sipped a Pepsi, and delivered the now-iconic tagline: “Nothing Official About It.”

Cola Ad Wars Are Back!: Pepsi fires first salvo. ‘Nothing official about it 2.0’?

Pepsi just served a fizzy masterstroke in the Cola wars, and honestly? We're here for the entertainment!

In a cheeky response to Coca-Cola's 'Half Time' campaign recently magnified during the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, Pepsi has flipped the script—why stop at halftime when it's ALWAYS Pepsi Time?

In an innovative nod to its new campaign (credits to Havas Creative India), Pepsi rebranded The Times of India to ANY Times of India, seamlessly tying into its tagline. It's a hat-tip to the 1996 iconic Cricket World Cup campaign “Nothing official about it”. And that’s just the beginning.

Actor Urvashi Rautela under scanner for promoting illegal gambling platforms

The Real Money Gaming (RMG) industry is calling for legal action against actress Urvashi Rautela for endorsing the illegal gambling and betting website 1xBet. Despite multiple government guidelines, the actress continues to violate regulations by appearing in advertisements for an illegal gambling and betting company, industry stakeholders said.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela had received a backlash for promoting another illegal betting and gambling platform, Lotus365. Moreover, multiple celebrities including Rautela were under scanner of the government for promoting Mahadev Online Book, an illegal betting company.

Bitter truth behind food ads: Will stricter regulations finally hold brands accountable?

Health experts and regulators are calling out deceptive food advertising, from celebrity-endorsed snacks to misleading “healthy” labels. As the government forms a new committee, will this crackdown lead to change?

Omnicom seeks CCI nod for acquisition of Interpublic Group

The global marketing and advertising company Omnicom Group Inc. has filed a combination request with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). The blockbuster deal values the combined entity at approximately $30 billion, with $65 billion in global media billings.

Under the proposed transaction, Omnicom’s wholly owned subsidiary, EXT Subsidiary Inc. (Omnicom Merger Sub), will merge with IPG, resulting in IPG becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnicom. The merger will see Omnicom Merger Sub cease to exist, while IPG continues its operations under the new ownership structure.