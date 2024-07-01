SEBI's crackdown on finfluencers to impact advertising in BFSI | India-SA T20 WC final match records peak concurrent viewership of 53 mn

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

SEBI's crackdown on finfluencers to impact advertising in BFSI; Expected to affect other categories too

Last year, YouTuber and finfluencer Abhishek Kar, was alleged to have induced people into trading in stocks without any approvals from SEBI. Another finfluencer, Ravisutanjani Kumar with 1.25 Lakh followers, was also exposed after his claims and accolades were exposed by an anonymous X handle.

SEBI and ASCI have tightened their guidelines, mandating registration for influencers in the BFSI sector to ensure accountability and transparency. Experts say it could result in significant changes to the marketing strategies, requiring strategic marketing and ad spending, with brands being extra cautious.

India-SA T20 WC final match records peak concurrent viewership of 53 mn

The T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa witnessed a peak concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore (53 million) on the OTT streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

The team led by coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma ended India's 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after the Indian team had clinched the 2007 title under captain MS Dhoni in South Africa.

The historic T20 World Cup win follows India's defeat in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on November 19, 2023, when the team lost to Australia.

Service sector led print ad space with 16% share in Jan-Mar 2024: TAM report

The service sector led the print ad space in the January-March quarter of 2024 with a 16% share, said TAM AdEx-Print Advertising Quarterly Report. The service sector was followed by auto at 14%, education at 13%, banking/ finance/investment at 11% and retail at 8%.

According to the report, the top five sectors retained their respective positions in print advertising during the quarter as compared with the same quarter the previous year. The top 10 sectors collectively added 82% share of ad space (including food & beverages, personal healthcare, personal accessories, durables and telecom products).

India T20 World Cup Win: BCCI announces Rs 125 crore prize money for the Indian squad

A day after the Indian cricket team's historic win over South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize of Rs 125 crore for Team India for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!” BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted on X.

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Adidas, iD Fresh Food, The Coca-Cola Company and others

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies. Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.