      Tata brands boost BB Now | Madison bags Parag Milk Foods media acc | Tips Music Q2 FY25 result

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 16, 2024 5:02 PM
      Tata brands boost BB Now | Madison bags Parag Milk Foods media acc | Tips Music Q2 FY25 result
      Founded in 2011, Tata acquired bigbasket in 2021 for $1.14 billion

      Q-comm brewing: Tata Group brands gear up to strengthen BigBasket’s BB Now

      Notably, BigBasket partnered with Tata-owned jewellery brand Tanishq during Akshaya Tritiya this year. And, this month, the salt-to-software conglomerate's coffee chain Tata Starbucks launched a pilot direct delivery via its mobile application

      Madison wins media mandate for Parag Milk Foods' Rs 100-120 cr account

      The agency will cater to all the sub brands such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Avvatar.

      CCPA issues guidelines against greenwashing, misleading environmental claims

      Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare says that CCPA may initiate individual or class actions if investigations indicate violations of the Consumer Protection Act, greenwashing guidelines, and other relevant rules.

      Dabur India appoints Saurabh Lal as Executive Director of Global Operations

      Prior to this, Lal was associated with Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) for six years.

      Tips Music reports 21% YoY profit growth in Q2 FY25 amid strong digital ad surge

      During the first half of the current fiscal year, Tips profit rose Rs 91.7 crore, registering a 37 percent increase year-on-year. In 1H FY2024, the music company reported a profit of Rs 66.8 crore.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Oct 16, 2024 5:02 PM

