Dabur India appoints Saurabh Lal as Executive Director of Global Operations

Dabur India has appointed Saurabh Lal as Executive Director of Global Operations. Prior to this, Lal was associated with Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) for six years. His last role at the company was of Senior Director, Supply Chain Network - APAC/Middle East/ Africa.
"With his extensive expertise in manufacturing and supply chain, Saurabh has consistently achieved remarkable results by enhancing operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and building people capabilities across product lines. Under his leadership, we are committed to advancing our sustainability journey, ensuring that our operations not only excel but also contribute positively to our planet," Dabur shared.
With three decades of experience, Lal has worked with companies such as Unilever, Avery Dennison, Future Group and Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company).
Lal who is B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Jalandhar, started his career with Unilever in 1995 with production and manufacturing department. He was associated with the company for 18 years.