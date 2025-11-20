Leading Leasing cuts stake in SAB TV Network

The stock of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Limited closed at 4.96% to Rs 1186.15 apiece on Thursday.

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited has offloaded a significant portion of its stake in Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL). As per its stock exchange filing, the company sold 2,35,000 shares through the open market, representing 0.92% of SABTNL’s equity. Following the sale, LLFICL’s holding in the media and entertainment company has dropped from 19.71% to 18.78%.

This development comes a day after Sera Investment Finance India Ltd sold 2,00,000 shares of SABTNL, amounting to 0.80% of its total equity, bringing its stake down to 18.91% from 19.71% in September 2025.

The broadcaster is currently undergoing a major ownership transition. Last month, Grow House Wealth Management Pvt Ltd, acting on behalf of Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya and Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd, launched an open offer to acquire up to 53,46,238 equity shares—representing 13.24% of SABTNL’s emerging voting share capital.

Soon after the offer announcement, key leadership members, including Managing Director Kailasnath Markand Adhikari, CEO Ravi Gautam Adhikari, independent directors Pritesh Rajgor, Dr. Ganesh Prasad Raut, Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu, and Non-Executive Director Latasha Laxman Jadhav, resigned from the board.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 4:45 PM