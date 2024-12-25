TRAI to release recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation "very soon"

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is poised to release its highly anticipated recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation in the near future, TRAI Chairman A.K. Lahoti confirmed on Monday at a National Consumer Day event. Following the release of these recommendations, the government will review them before making a final decision on spectrum allocation for satellite communication companies, a critical step in advancing satellite-based broadband services across India.
Lahoti, speaking at the event, assured that the recommendations would be issued soon. In response to a question on the recommendation on satcom spectrum rules during the National Consumer Day event, Lahoti said they will be issued "very soon", as per reports.
In early November, TRAI concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the allocation of spectrum to satellite-based commercial communication services.
Telecom industry giants such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have pushed for satellite spectrum to be allocated via auctions, a move they argue would ensure nationwide mobility services. Conversely, satellite communication firms, including major players like Elon Musk’s Starlink, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and other global companies, have lobbied for an administrative allocation of the spectrum.
The forthcoming recommendations are expected to strike a delicate balance between the interests of traditional telecom operators and satellite service providers, helping to shape the future of broadband connectivity in India.