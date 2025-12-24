Rapido app outage disrupts ride bookings across multiple Indian cities

Ride-hailing platform Rapido experienced a widespread service disruption on Wednesday, with users in multiple Indian cities reporting difficulties in booking rides through the app.

Customers attempting to access Rapido’s services encountered error messages while booking rides, with complaints emerging from cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Similar reports also surfaced from Mumbai, Lucknow, Raipur and several other urban centres, pointing to a broader technical issue affecting the platform.

The disruption led to inconvenience for commuters, particularly during peak travel hours, as users took to social media to flag the outage and seek updates. Many reported being unable to move past the booking screen due to repeated error notifications.

Rapido has not issued an official statement clarifying the cause of the outage or offering a timeline for when services would be fully restored.

There was no immediate confirmation on whether the disruption was triggered by server-side failures, application glitches or backend infrastructure issues. Rapido operates extensively across Indian cities and is a major player in the two-wheeler ride-hailing segment, competing with Uber and Ola in select markets.

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based company achieved unicorn status and raised ₹250 crore from global technology investor Prosus, underscoring its growing footprint in India’s mobility sector. Wednesday’s outage highlights the operational challenges faced by app-based transport platforms as they scale across regions.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 3:57 PM