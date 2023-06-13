Accenture Song's Nick Law on adoption of AI and balancing creative vision and meeting client expectations

The advancement of technology has revolutionized creative possibilities. From data-driven marketing and insight-driven marketing to product innovation and Generative AI, there are numerous tools available to enhance the creative process. In a conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Law expressed his desire for more creative people to utilize Generative AI, emphasizing its potential.

Law also stressed that technology is integral to creativity. While one may have a brilliant idea, technology is necessary to showcase that idea to the world. He criticized the industry's tendency to separate media and technology, stating that they are now inseparable. Tech and creativity go hand in hand, and one cannot exist without the other.