comScore

Watch Listen

Accenture Song's Nick Law on adoption of AI and balancing creative vision and meeting client expectations

Nick Law, creative chairperson at Accenture Song talks about the evolution of AI and how we should adopt it in creative processes open-mindedly and how one can meet client expectations while applying their own creative vision while managing to create business impact.

By  Storyboard18Jun 13, 2023 6:48 PM
Accenture Song's Nick Law on adoption of AI and balancing creative vision and meeting client expectations
Nick Law, creative chairperson, Accenture Song

The advancement of technology has revolutionized creative possibilities. From data-driven marketing and insight-driven marketing to product innovation and Generative AI, there are numerous tools available to enhance the creative process. In a conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Law expressed his desire for more creative people to utilize Generative AI, emphasizing its potential.

Law also stressed that technology is integral to creativity. While one may have a brilliant idea, technology is necessary to showcase that idea to the world. He criticized the industry's tendency to separate media and technology, stating that they are now inseparable. Tech and creativity go hand in hand, and one cannot exist without the other.

Watch here.


Tags
First Published on Jun 13, 2023 6:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Ogilvy's Devika Bulchandani & Liz Taylor on their relationship with each other, personal goals and more

Ogilvy's Devika Bulchandani & Liz Taylor on their relationship with each other, personal goals and more

Watch Listen

Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan on AI, metaverse and opportunities that India provides

Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan on AI, metaverse and opportunities that India provides

Watch Listen

Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Watch Listen

Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry

Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry

Watch Listen

Watch Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj's interview on how digital was a game-changer for IPL 2023

Watch Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj's interview on how digital was a game-changer for IPL 2023

Watch Listen

Watch HDFC Bank’s Ravi Santhanam's hot take on AI

Watch HDFC Bank’s Ravi Santhanam's hot take on AI

Watch Listen

Swiggy’s Rohit Kapoor: Clarity in purpose leads to brand love

Swiggy’s Rohit Kapoor: Clarity in purpose leads to brand love