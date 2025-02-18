ASCI signs MoU with the online gaming federations to protect consumers against offshore betting ads

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF).

The MoU between ASCI and the online gaming industry federations establishes a framework to address these challenges through a special monitoring cell that will focus on screening and reporting offshore betting and gambling advertisements to the concerned ministries. The cell will also screen and process real-money gaming advertisements that are found to be in potential violation of the ASCI Code.

Since the kickoff of the MoU in January 2025, ASCI has flagged 413 ads of offshore betting to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and processed 12 advertisements for potential violation of ASCI’s RMG guidelines. Previously, ASCI flagged off 1336 ads in the period April 2023–March 24, to the Ministry of I&B. Based on this, the Ministry has taken action to block such ads and platforms. During the same period, 492 cases pertaining to Real Money Gaming were also taken up by ASCI.

Indian state laws prohibit gambling and offshore betting activities; making advertisements for these activities, illegal in these states. However, online real-money games (RMG) that require a predominance of skill, are permitted by most state laws, and their advertising is therefore allowed. Some offshore betting and gambling operators attempt to portray themselves as legally permitted gaming companies, necessitating the need to identify such advertisements and escalate the same to regulators.

For the real-money gaming sector, ASCI’s guidelines for “Advertising of Online Gaming for Real Money Winnings" needs advertisements to ensure that the content of such ads remains responsible and does not depict minors or represents winnings as a means of livelihood. In addition, these ads are required to carry disclaimers to inform consumers of the risks associated with such games.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “Indian consumers are exposed to numerous ads of offshore betting and gambling companies that have no accountability in India. Several Indian celebrities too have been a part of such advertisements. Since gambling ads are prohibited in most parts of the country, their large-scale presence is a breach of the law. ASCI would like to surface such advertising to the regulators for necessary action. It is also key that the gaming industry, whose advertising is permissible in India, remains compliant with the ASCI Code. We welcome the proactive initiative of the gaming associations of working with the self-regulator to create a special monitoring cell for the industry.”

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federations, said: “As the oldest and largest industry federation, AIGF has been at the forefront of advocating for responsible gaming practices and addressing the menace of offshore and illegal betting and gambling. We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure a robust, transparent, and responsible gaming environment in India. By collaborating with ASCI and fellow industry federations, we aim to tackle the growing challenge of offshore gambling ads and non-compliant advertising practices. This MoU marks a pivotal step towards protecting consumers, fostering ethical advertising, and elevating the credibility of India’s online gaming sector. Together, we are dedicated to shaping a fair and sustainable ecosystem for all stakeholders.”

Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation, said: “Indian citizens have been duped and scammed by unscrupulous operators for years. The nation suffers, so do consumers, so does the domestic industry. Which is why we at EGF have been pioneering responsible gaming, and mandatory audits of our gaming companies. The monitoring cell of ASCI will only turbo-boost our efforts. Together, we will uphold high ethical standards and create a safer, more trusted gaming landscape for all.”