Zomato CEO, Info Edge founder slam “elite hypocrisy” over gig economy criticism

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani have sparked fresh debate on the gig economy, criticizing what they described as “elite hypocrisy” in recent social media posts.

Goyal, in a detailed post on micro-blogging platform X, argued that for centuries, class divides allowed the labor of the poor to remain invisible to the wealthy, enabling consumption without direct moral reckoning. He highlighted that the gig economy has disrupted this historical dynamic by placing delivery workers and service providers directly at consumers’ doorsteps, creating repeated, face-to-face interactions between the working class and the consuming class.

“Suddenly, the poor aren’t hidden away. They’re at your doorstep: the delivery partner handing over your ₹1,000+ biryani, late-night groceries, or quick-commerce essentials,” Goyal wrote. He added that witnessing workers’ exhaustion firsthand can make consumers uncomfortable, as it confronts them with the inequalities that previously remained abstract.

Goyal also warned against over-regulating the sector. “Ban gig work and you don’t solve inequality. You remove livelihoods. These jobs don’t magically reappear as formal, protected employment the next day. They disappear, or get pushed back into the informal economy where there are even fewer protections and accountability,” he said.

Amplifying Goyal’s message, Bikhchandani endorsed the argument and critiqued critics he described as “champagne socialists,” questioning their moral authority to comment on alleged exploitation while leading privileged lifestyles. Without naming anyone, he wrote: “Every word is true. It beggars belief that a Champagne Socialist who married a film star and had a designer wedding in Udaipur and a first wedding anniversary in Maldives has the audacity to then shed crocodile tears around alleged exploitation of gig workers.”

The posts have reignited discussions on labor rights, gig economy regulations, and the complex dynamics between class, privilege, and modern work models in India.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 11:08 PM