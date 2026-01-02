“Curated content is being used without pay”: Centre weighs remuneration model for AI platforms

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Krishnan said the government has already released AI governance guidelines drafted by an expert group chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser.

India is examining policy measures such as mandatory labelling of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and a possible remuneration framework for the use of copyrighted material, as part of its broader approach to AI governance, S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Krishnan said the government has already released AI governance guidelines drafted by an expert group chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser. The framework, he noted, recommends relying on existing laws and regulatory mechanisms wherever possible, rather than introducing sweeping new legislation.

India already has provisions under the Information Technology Act and criminal laws to act against misrepresentation, fake news and other forms of misuse, Krishnan said. However, he added that limited changes may be required to address emerging challenges posed by generative AI.

“One such area is the labelling of AI-generated content, so that citizens are aware of whether what they are seeing is real or synthetic,” Krishnan said. “Citizens have a right to know,” he added, noting that technology companies should be capable of implementing such labelling mechanisms.

Krishnan also underscored the importance of cultural context in regulating AI-generated content, saying that material acceptable in one society may not be appropriate in another. Cultural sensibilities, he said, need to be factored into governance frameworks.

While the expert group has recommended voluntary measures for companies, Krishnan said the government is prepared to intervene if voluntary action proves insufficient.

On copyright-related concerns, Krishnan referred to a working paper issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which is currently open for public comments. He said media organisations have conveyed to the government that their curated content is being used without adequate compensation, raising concerns about their long-term viability.

“Somewhere, we have to strike a balance,” Krishnan said, indicating that the government is examining ways to reconcile innovation with fair compensation for rights holders.

Addressing apprehensions from some creators that a remuneration framework could limit their ability to opt out or negotiate better commercial terms, Krishnan said the issue would need to be assessed as the framework evolves. Moving from an environment where content is used without remuneration to a regulated system requires careful calibration, he said, adding that innovation must be balanced with the rights of creators.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 9:49 PM