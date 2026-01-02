Zydus Wellness expands sugar-free, protein portfolio as consumer preferences evolve

Zydus Wellness plans to roll out new products across energy, hydration and protein categories over the next few quarters.

Zydus Wellness is sharpening its focus on sugar-free and protein-led products, as changing consumer preferences drive demand for everyday health and nutrition offerings beyond traditional therapeutic use.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said the company is expanding its footprint in the sugar substitutes category, which is currently valued at around Rs 400 crore, where Zydus holds a dominant 96% market share. The company is now moving beyond tabletop sweeteners into sugar-free chocolates and cookies, tapping into what it sees as a behavioural shift among consumers toward healthier daily choices.

“Consumers are making behaviour shifts in terms of making healthier choices every day,” Arora said.

The Ahmedabad-based company is also introducing blended sugar products that reduce overall sugar consumption while retaining taste, targeting regular consumption occasions rather than being limited to medical or condition-specific use.

Alongside sugar reduction, protein has emerged as a key growth pillar for Zydus Wellness. The company is strengthening this portfolio through its flagship brand Complan and the acquisition of the RiteBite Max Protein business. “We have started looking at ourselves as a protein player,” Arora said, adding that the segment is expected to scale further as nutrition awareness deepens across consumer segments.

Arora said innovation remains central to the company’s strategy, playing out through both large-format launches and incremental upgrades. Over the past few years, Glucon-D has seen increased penetration, while newer formats such as wafer bars and ready-to-drink protein products have been introduced to cater to evolving consumption patterns.

“Innovation happens in two ways—through large shifts and smaller, continuous changes,” he said.

Looking ahead, Zydus Wellness plans to roll out new products across energy, hydration and protein categories over the next few quarters, aligned with everyday consumption needs.

Zydus Wellness currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 15,017.19 crore, with its shares gaining over 13% in the past one year, reflecting growing investor confidence in its health and nutrition-led strategy.

