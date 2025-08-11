Bajaj Consumer Care ups Q1 Ad spend to ₹38.5 crore despite cost pressures

ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Consumer Care Limited increased its advertising and sales promotion expenses in the first quarter of FY26, signalling a continued focus on brand building in India’s competitive personal care segment.
In its standalone results, the company reported advertising and sales promotion expenses of ₹37.66 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter, up slightly from ₹37.21 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹36.64 crore in the January–March 2025 quarter.
On a consolidated basis, the spend stood at ₹38.52 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹38.05 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹36.89 crore in the previous quarter.
The higher marketing allocation coincided with consolidated revenue from operations reaching ₹266.69 crore in Q1 FY26, an increase of about 8.4% year-on-year. Despite the rise in brand investments, the group posted a consolidated net profit of ₹37.93 crore, marginally higher than ₹37.12 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s expanded promotional push follows its May 2025 acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Vishal Personal Care Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary and widening its product range.
Bajaj Consumer Care posted a largely steady performance in the first quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit coming in at ₹37.93 crore for the April–June period, compared with ₹37.12 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 8.4% year-on-year to ₹266.69 crore, supported by steady demand across its core personal care portfolio. Other operating income contributed ₹7.21 crore. Total consolidated income stood at ₹274.51 crore against ₹256.94 crore a year ago.
Total expenses were up at ₹229.01 crore against ₹211.80 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit before tax stood at ₹45.50 crore, compared with ₹45.14 crore in Q1 FY25.
Management indicated that brand investments will continue to be a focus area to defend and grow market share, even as input cost pressures persist. The buyback and integration of Vishal Personal Care are expected to support earnings in the medium term.
