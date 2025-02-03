BJP spent over Rs 611 cr on media ads for Lok Sabha campaigning in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
According to the expenditure report submitted by the Bhartiya Janta Party to the Election Commission of India, the ruling party spent over Rs 1737.68 crore on Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Of the total amount, around Rs 611.50 crore was spent on media advertisements that included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns, and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels.
Additionally, the party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach, which ultimately led to the party securing a third consecutive term in general elections.
The report also revealed that the party's expenditure on public meetings, processions, and rallies including arrangements for stages, audio setups, barricades, and vehicles stood at Rs 19.84 crore.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP spent over Rs 1,264 crore on general party propaganda, a jump of 77% over the Rs 714 expenditure it had incurred in the 2014 general election. Of the total expenditure, in 2019, included Rs 6.33 lakh spent on media payments, Rs 46 lakh on publicity material, Rs 9.91 crore on public meetings and processions, and the rest on others.