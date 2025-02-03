            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • bjp-spent-over-rs-611-cr-on-media-ads-for-lok-sabha-caigning-in-2024-55423

BJP spent over Rs 611 cr on media ads for Lok Sabha campaigning in 2024

According to the expenditure report submitted by the Bhartiya Janta Party to the Election Commission of India, it also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach.

By  Storyboard18Feb 3, 2025 9:57 AM
BJP spent over Rs 611 cr on media ads for Lok Sabha campaigning in 2024
Overall, BJP spent Rs 1737.68 crore on Lok Sabha elections in 2024. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

According to the expenditure report submitted by the Bhartiya Janta Party to the Election Commission of India, the ruling party spent over Rs 1737.68 crore on Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Of the total amount, around Rs 611.50 crore was spent on media advertisements that included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns, and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels.

Additionally, the party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach, which ultimately led to the party securing a third consecutive term in general elections.

The report also revealed that the party's expenditure on public meetings, processions, and rallies including arrangements for stages, audio setups, barricades, and vehicles stood at Rs 19.84 crore.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP spent over Rs 1,264 crore on general party propaganda, a jump of 77% over the Rs 714 expenditure it had incurred in the 2014 general election. Of the total expenditure, in 2019, included Rs 6.33 lakh spent on media payments, Rs 46 lakh on publicity material, Rs 9.91 crore on public meetings and processions, and the rest on others.


Tags
First Published on Feb 3, 2025 9:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

High disposable income will boost AdEx, companies to increase ad budgets

High disposable income will boost AdEx, companies to increase ad budgets

How it Works

Government earmarks Rs 1,211 crore for publicity in 2025-26

Government earmarks Rs 1,211 crore for publicity in 2025-26

Brand Marketing

Budget 2025 Memes: Internet and brands react to FM’s big budget announcements with hilarious memes

Budget 2025 Memes: Internet and brands react to FM’s big budget announcements with hilarious memes

How it Works

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

Advertising

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts

Brand Marketing

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky set for $50 million 'golden parachute' amid Omnicom merger deal

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky set for $50 million 'golden parachute' amid Omnicom merger deal

Brand Marketing

PM Modi understands importance of strength, direction and vision, says Sir Martin Sorrell

PM Modi understands importance of strength, direction and vision, says Sir Martin Sorrell