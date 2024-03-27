comScore            

      Delhi HC restrains Google from removing Startupwala's ads

      The Pune-based company Startupwala had filed a plea against the tech giant requesting the court to restrain Google from removing its advertisements arbitrarily.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 7:40 PM
      n August 2023, Google had disapproved of some of Startupwala’s ads over alleged policy violations. But they were later reinstated. The same situation repeated in December 2023 too. (Representative Image: Lauren Edvalson via Unsplash)

      Delhi High Court, on March 27, restrained Google from removing Startupwala’s approved advertisements. Further, concerns were also raised about the arbitral clause in the tech giant’s Advertisement Terms that stated that the arbitration would be held in California in case of a dispute, Moneycontrol reported. The HC questioned Google as to how small companies that avail of its advertisement services would be able to avail of the arbitration clause if the proceedings were to take place in California.

      The Pune based company had filed a plea against the tech giant where it requested the court to restrain Google from removing its advertisements arbitrarily. Further, Startupwala had to mandatorily agree to Google’s terms and conditions. In August 2023, Google had disapproved of some of Startupwala’s ads over alleged policy violations. But they were later reinstated. The same situation repeated in December 2023 too.

      The reports stated, Startupwala claimed that they were not able to get any response from Google as to why they were disapproved and only got automated responses. So, the company, intending to initiate arbitral proceedings filed a plea under Section 9 of the arbitration act seeking protection from their ads being arbitrarily taken down.


