DoT floated Rs 5.5 cr tender for Social Media Agency to boost digital outreach

The agency is tasked with bolstering the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s online presence across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Apr 15, 2025
Although the bidding has already taken place on April 11, the bid offer is valid for up to another 180 days.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sought a professional social media management agency to strengthen its online presence and public engagement, as per a recently floated tender on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

According to the bid document, the estimated value of the two-year contract is Rs 5.5 crore (inclusive of GST). The scope of work includes end-to-end management of DoT’s social media platforms—such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn—covering content creation, design, daily updates, community management, social listening, campaign ideation and execution, analytics, and crisis communication.

The agency, with at least five years of experience, is also tasked to handle campaign management, provide helpdesk support, conduct basic reporting and analytics, and offer training and capacity-building for internal staff. The work will be conducted in both English and Hindi, as needed.

It was a two-packet bid with two days allowed for technical clarifications. The bid followed a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model, with 70% weightage assigned to technical evaluation and 30% to financials.


First Published on Apr 15, 2025

