Dream11 brings cricketing icons together; unveils campaign ‘Champions Ka Game’

Dream11 has launched a new advertising campaign, “Champions Ka Game”, ahead of the Champions Trophy. The campaign encourages cricket fans to rally behind the Indian team as they strive to emerge again as champions. In a series of witty ads’ Indian cricketing icons gear up for the Champions Trophy 2025 — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, are unable to recall recently becoming World Champions at the T20 World Cup 2024. The campaign also features the legendary former Team India captain and Padma Bhushan awardee, Kapil Dev, in a memorable medley of past and current World Cup winners. The story is ultimately capped off by the players reminding us that champions don’t rest on their laurels. Instead, they start afresh after any victory, knowing that only a fresh effort will get them the next success, not the memory of past wins.

"Har ek match, pehle match jaisa khelna padega, humein yeh bhoolna padega ke hum champion the", emphasizing the need for the team to focus on the task ahead and not rest on past performances.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11, said, “With Champions Ka Game, we aim to inspire fans to rally behind the Indian cricket team as they chase their dream of winning the Champions Trophy 2025. As one of the biggest fans of Team India, we shared the joy of the T20 World Cup win with over a billion Indian fans and will be cheering them on at this year’s Champions Trophy. As the world’s leading fantasy sports platform, Dream11 is committed to constantly raise the bar and deliver a world-class user experience. Through this campaign, we hope to reignite passion among cricket fans, encouraging them to put their best foot forward each game, just like our star players, bringing their A-game every day.”

The 'Champions Ka Game' campaign features humorous interactions between fans and star players of the Indian cricket team, set in relatable scenarios. Through light-hearted situational comedy, the ads see fans reminding the players of their iconic victories.

Dream11 continues to be a significant member of the cricketing ecosystem, with their top-tier advertising investment on the broadcast of the Champions Trophy on JioStar on TV and OTT.

Dream11 has been a long-standing partner of BCCI as the Lead Sponsor of the Men’s and Women’s National Cricket Team.