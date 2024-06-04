            

      Fevicol’s new Jugalbandi campaign underscores its unbreakable bond, says Piyush Pandey

      Crafted by Ogilvy India and Prasoon Pandey of Corcoise Films, the film encapsulates Fevicol’s signature quirky storytelling, stated the company.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2024 2:32 PM
      Fevicol’s new Jugalbandi campaign underscores its unbreakable bond, says Piyush Pandey
      Piyush Pandey, chief advisor at Ogilvy India, explains, "Fevicol’s Jugalbandi campaign underscores Fevicol's unbreakable bond. Using a combination of Pidilite’s unique humorous style and quirky musical journey of two brothers, we bring alive Fevicol's commitment to forging enduring connections and resilience across generations.” (Still from the campaign)

      Fevicol, an adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries Limited, unveils its latest campaign, ‘Jugalbandi’ – a film which celebrates musical journey of two brothers with a blend of traditional charm and quirky humour.

      Bharat Puri, managing director at Pidilite Industries Ltd., remarks, "Fevicol, as a trusted household name, continues to uphold its core value of building Mazboot Jod (Strong Bond). Our latest Jugalbandi film humorously portrays Fevicol as an emblem of lasting connections and enduring strength. We are proud to launch this campaign in a year that holds special significance, as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Fevicol’s founder, Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh.”

      Crafted by Ogilvy India and Prasoon Pandey of Corcoise Films, the film encapsulates Fevicol’s signature quirky storytelling, stated the company.

      Piyush Pandey, chief advisor at Ogilvy India, explains, "Fevicol’s Jugalbandi campaign underscores Fevicol's unbreakable bond. Using a combination of Pidilite’s unique humorous style and quirky musical journey of two brothers, we bring alive Fevicol's commitment to forging enduring connections and resilience across generations.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 4, 2024 2:32 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Vi rolls out second instalment of 'Be Someone's We' campaign

      Vi rolls out second instalment of 'Be Someone's We' campaign

      Brand Marketing

      UniPin launches ‘Bonus ka Naya Bahana’ campaign

      UniPin launches ‘Bonus ka Naya Bahana’ campaign

      Advertising

      Pond’s ropes in Kiara Advani as its latest brand ambassador

      Pond’s ropes in Kiara Advani as its latest brand ambassador

      Advertising

      Agoda launches new campaign; ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana again

      Agoda launches new campaign; ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana again

      How it Works

      Avg. ad volume per channel per match surged by 20% in IPL 17 compared to IPL 16: TAM

      Avg. ad volume per channel per match surged by 20% in IPL 17 compared to IPL 16: TAM

      Advertising

      Adlanders say Goafest needs radical reinvention; Must address real issues eroding the industry

      Adlanders say Goafest needs radical reinvention; Must address real issues eroding the industry

      Advertising

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive