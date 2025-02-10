HT Media witnesses 9% jump in Q3 revenue, driven by advertising

HT Media Limited has announced its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2025. The media company reported a 9 percent increase in revenue to Rs 530 crore in Q3 FY 25. The total revenue stood at Rs 486 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. In Q2 FY 25, HT Media revenue climbed to Rs 479 crore, up 11 percent QoQ.

However, the losses narrowed to Rs 3 crore, a decrease of 79 percent in the December quarter.

"The third quarter of the fiscal year bodes well for the overall performance of your Company. Revenue grew in the annual festive season with a corresponding improvement in both business and operational metrics. On a consolidated basis, we reported growth in revenue and an improvement in operational profitability compared to last year as well as sequentially," Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director at HT Media Ltd. & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd said.

In the print media, the surge in revenue was driven by advertisement, the company said.

The ad revenue of HT Media witnessed 9 percent YoY growth. In Q3 FY24, the company's ad revenue was Rs 283 crore which jumped to Rs 309 crore in Q3 FY 25. Quarterly, the ad revenue climbed to 22 percent. IN Q2 FY25, the parent company of Hindustan Times and Hindustan newspapers, registered ad revenue of Rs 252 crore.

"Advertising led growth in print segment revenue reflecting improved momentum, " HT Media said in a BSE filing.

The circulation revenue of print media declined 11 percent to Rs 52 crore in Q3 FY 25.

In the print English segment, the ad revenue of HT Media witnessed a 14 percent jump to Rs 181 crore versus Rs 158 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. On the other hand, the ad revenue on a quarterly basis climbed 26 percent. In Q2 FY25, the English publication's ad revenue was Rs 143 crore.

Circulation revenue of English daily also declined in Q3 FY 25. The circulation revenue declined from 17 crore (Q3 FY 24) to 13 crore (Q3 FY 25).

Hindi publication's ad revenue saw a marginal growth in Q3 FY 25 at 3 percent only. The advertisement revenue of print Hindi increased from Rs 124 crore in Q3 FY 24 to Rs 128 crore in Q3 FY 25.

Circulation revenue declined to 39 crore in Q3 FY 25 from Rs 41 crore in Q3 last fiscal.

The radio segment of the company saw a 29 percent rise in operation revenue to Rs 51 crore in Q3 FY 25. While digital segment saw 32 percent jump to Rs 51 crore in the same period.

The company attributed the growth in digital revenue to OTTplay and Shine.