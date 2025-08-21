HUL appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO; succeeds Ritesh Tiwari

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as chief financial officer – designate and member of the HUL Management Committee with effect from Sept 1, 2025.

Gupta will take over from Ritesh Tiwari as executive director, finance & CFO, HUL and join the HUL Board from 1st November 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

In this position, he will report to Priya Nair, CEO & MD, HUL. Ritesh Tiwari is appointed as the Global Head of M&A and Treasury, Unilever Plc effective 1st November 2025 and will be based in London.

Gupta began his career with HUL and spent 20 years across several leadership roles in the company. A seasoned business leader, he brings strong experience across finance, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, and strategic roles in diverse industries. Following his stint with HUL, he spent three-years at Vedanta Limited and then joined Hero MotoCorp in 2017 as CFO.

He was, subsequently, elevated as the CEO in 2023. Gupta played a pivotal role in strengthening the financial health of their business, creating a strategy for the long term and establishing strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Harley Davidson.

Tiwari took over as executive director, Finance and CFO of HUL in 2021 and helped steer the company through the COVID pandemic, ensuring sustained growth while protecting the financial growth model. Tiwari allocated capital in line with the company’s strategic priorities to drive competitive volume led growth amid volatile market conditions. He led key acquisitions, disposals and partnerships that have helped in sharpening the portfolio and making HUL future ready. More recently, he steered the Ice Cream business demerger into Kwality Walls (India) Limited, paving the way for its independent listing, subject to regulatory approvals.