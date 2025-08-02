Info Edge ups FY25 Ad budget to ₹373 cr to drive growth in Naukri, 99acres

ADVERTISEMENT
Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent company of Naukri.com and 99acres.com increased its consolidated advertising and promotional expenditure by 8.95% in FY25 to ₹373.11 crore, up from ₹342.46 crore in the previous fiscal, as it pushed to sustain growth across core verticals like recruitment and real estate.
The rise in ad spending came even as consolidated revenue from operations climbed by 12.35% year-on-year to ₹2,849.55 crore in FY25 from ₹2,536.34 crore in FY24, reflecting strong momentum across digital platforms under its umbrella.
The company’s standalone advertising and promotion costs stood at ₹312.45 crore in FY25, marking a 13.9% increase from ₹274.40 crore a year ago. This included ₹301.50 crore spent on advertisement expenses and ₹10.95 crore on marketing promotions.
Info Edge attributed the increase in promotional spending to a continued focus on enhancing visibility and user engagement across its platforms, particularly in the recruitment and real estate verticals, which together contributed significantly to billings and profitability.
The recruitment business, driven by flagship brand Naukri, generated standalone net revenue of ₹1,982.61 crore in FY25, a 9.8% rise year-on-year. Meanwhile, the real estate segment (99acres) reported net revenue of ₹410.79 crore, growing by 16.9% over the previous fiscal.
Advertising costs as a percentage of revenue remained largely in check, indicating improved efficiency in customer acquisition and brand marketing. The ratio of marketing expenses to revenue stood at approximately 11% for the standalone entity.
Info Edge’s management emphasized the importance of sustained investments in brand building and digital outreach, particularly as user expectations and competitive dynamics in the online classifieds and job search spaces continue to evolve.
Despite the increase in ad expenses, the company posted a strong profit performance. Consolidated profit after tax more than doubled to ₹1,309.90 crore in FY25 from ₹594.55 crore in FY24, supported by gains from exceptional items and robust operational performance
POSH Complaints Rise in FY25; Majority of Cases Upheld
The number of complaints filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (commonly referred to as the POSH Act), witnessed a sharp increase in FY25 compared to the previous financial year.
A total of 12 complaints were reported in FY25, up from just 4 complaints in FY24. This also marks a rise in the proportion of complaints relative to the number of female employees and workers — from 0.17% in FY24 to 0.48% in FY25. The company stated, "Out of total of 12 (Twelve) complaints received during the year under review, 10 (Ten) complaints were resolved during the year, of which 9 (Nine) complaints were upheld."
