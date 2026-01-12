TCS doubles fresher hiring but skips total headcount, attrition details in Q3 as AI push accelerates

For the first time, TCS did not disclose its total headcount for the quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2026, highlighting a sharp acceleration in artificial intelligence adoption and fresher hiring even as profits decline.

India's one of the largest IT services firms, said it doubled its intake of fresh graduates during the quarter and upskilled more than 217,000 employees with advanced AI capabilities.

"As of this quarter, there are over 217,000 associates with advanced AI skills," said Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer.

"We doubled our intake of fresh graduates with higher-order skills, rapidly expanding our next-generation talent pool," he added.

However, TCS offered fewer details than usual about the size of the workforce. For the first time, TCS did not disclose its total headcount and attrition rate for the quarter.

During Q2, the company had reported a net reduction of 19,755 employees on a sequential basis, bringing its total workforce to about 593,314 employees.

Separately, the consolidated profit fell 13.8% to Rs 10,720 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 12,444 crore in the same period last fiscal. Profit also declined sequentially from Rs 12,131 crore in the prior quarter.

Revenue rose 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 67,087 crore. Annualized AI services revenue reached $1.8 billion, up 17.43% sequentially, as enterprises are spending on automation, data platforms, and generative AI.

"We remain steadfast in our ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company, "K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, added that investments across the AI stack are beginning to drive growth.

Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria added that executing the company's five-pillar AI strategy at speed and scale remains central to TCS's long-term transformation.

TCS reported a total contract value of $9.3 billion in Q3.

