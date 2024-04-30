23 percent degrowth in ad volumes of celebrity ads in IPL 2024: Report

During IPL 17, Sports Personalities claimed the larger portion of brand endorsements, representing 50 percent of ad volumes, with Actors from the film industry following closely behind at 36 percent Profession, as per TAM.

In the analysis of the initial 37 Matches, Amir Khan reigned supreme in IPL 16, whereas Shahrukh Khan ascended to the zenith in IPL 17

During IPL 17, two out of the top five categories that were endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector.

When compared to IPL 16, number of overall and sports Celebrities increased by 45% and 41% respectively during IPL 17.

Shahrukh Khan was on top with 12 percent share of ad volumes during first 37 Matches of IPL 17. Out of 37 Matches played in both IPL 16 and IPL 17, only one of top five celebrity was present in both seasons' overall celebrity list. Among the Top 5, Hardik Pandya was common Sports Celebrity on both IPL 17 and IPL 16.