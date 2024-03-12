comScore            

Joy Personal Care ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Leveraging its two-year partnership as an associate sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Joy Personal Care aims to maximize visibility and impact during this event.

Mar 12, 2024
Joy Personal Care ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador
Leveraging its two-year partnership as an associate sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Joy Personal Care aims to maximize visibility and impact during this event.

Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global announced its collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the face wash category of Joy Personal Care.

JOY Lemon Face Wash, amongst the flagship products of the company will be endorsed by Khan, alongside Sanya Malhotra, who has been the brand’s ambassador since the past year. The duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra, will be featured in the upcoming commercial of the brand that is set to be launched during the IPL 2024. Leveraging its two-year partnership as an associate sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Joy Personal Care aims to maximize visibility and impact during this event.

Commenting on the association Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am delighted to partner with Joy Personal Care as the brand ambassador of the facewash category. It’s a progressive brand, with a refreshing approach that shuns unrealistic beauty ideals and prioritizes inclusivity in its thoughtfully crafted campaigns. I'm eager to embark on this exciting journey with them."

Commenting about the association Sunil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) expresses, "With the face wash category accounting for approximately 2500 crore, this collaboration signifies our commitment to making a measurable impact by expanding our market share within the category. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan's influential presence in our nation will enable us to connect with audiences across the length and breadth of the country.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer at Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), further commented, “Mr.Khan is an iconic figure renowned for his vocal advocacy for gender equality and inclusivity. He shares a synergy in his values with our brand. Furthermore, we have been associated with KKR for the past two years and this year, with Mr.Khan coming on board for our face wash category, we will be launching a high-voltage campaign featuring him.The campaign will be leveraged through both TV and digital media, ensuring maximum reach and engagement."


First Published on Mar 12, 2024

