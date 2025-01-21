            
Lucknow Municipal Corporation to intensify action against unauthorized posters and hoardings

As per the media reports, the special drive will target those who have placed posters or painted promotional advertisements on public and government buildings.

By  Storyboard18Jan 21, 2025 1:42 PM
Mayor Kharkwal said that it is important to maintain the city's beauty and prevent these illegal materials from causing harm. (Photo: Unsplash)

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is stepping up its efforts to eliminate unauthorized posters, hoardings, wall paintings, and banners that have been put up across the city without permission. In a recent executive meeting, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal directed officials to take strict action against individuals and organizations responsible for such illegal promotional materials.

As per the media reports, the special drive will target those who have placed posters or painted promotional advertisements on public and government buildings. Offenders will face fines and will be required to restore the affected walls to their original condition at their own cost. The initiative aims to preserve the city's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal while discouraging unauthorized advertising.

Mayor Kharkwal said that it is important to maintain the city's beauty and prevent these illegal materials from causing harm.

Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh has ordered teams to conduct a comprehensive survey across all zones in the city and take immediate action. In cases of tax evasion linked to these activities, FIRs will also be filed against the violators.

LMC officials emphasized that the drive will be carried out in each zone under the supervision of zonal officers. They warned that unauthorized hoardings and wall paintings not only degrade the city's aesthetic quality but can also pose serious safety risks, including the potential for accidents.

The LMC's crackdown is part of a larger initiative to promote urban cleanliness and safety while curbing illegal advertising practices across Lucknow.


