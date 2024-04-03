comScore            

      MCD removes over half a million political ads in Delhi before Lok Sabha elections

      The advertisements removed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi comprised hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages, and flags.

      Delhi is scheduled to cast its votes on May 25 during the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls.(Image source: Unsplash)

      The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements spread across its 12 zones following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect when elections are announced, and it restricts political advertising in public spaces.

      The MCD has 12 zones -- Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone.

      As per as official document released earlier this week, the advertisements removed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi comprised hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages, and flags.

      Delhi is scheduled to cast its votes on May 25 during the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls. Vote counting is slated for June 4.

      According to the document, the civic body removed a total of 2,57,280 hoardings, 1,92,601 banners or wall paintings and posters, 40,022 removable signages, and 30,139 removable flags.


