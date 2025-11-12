Reddit rolls out interactive ad formats to boost creative control for brands

ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit has launched a new advertising format, Interactive Ads, currently in limited alpha testing. The feature is designed to allow brands to develop custom, participatory ad experiences within the platform's community-driven environment.
These new ad units, built on Reddit’s Developer Platform, enable advertisers to create content for over 100,000 communities, inviting users to "play, participate, and explore" directly inside the ad. The formats include bespoke campaigns, as well as templates like countdowns, quizzes, dynamic reveals, and trivia, offering varied creative and financial flexibility.
Early Adopter Campaigns
Select advertisers are testing the format.
Paramount Pictures promoted its film The Running Man with a movie-themed escape game. The game included custom content capture and offered an exclusive teaser upon completion.
Electronic Arts (EA) used the format to launch a Battlefield game. This included a custom challenge tracking community progress toward a shared mission, alongside a countdown template to build anticipation.
Other early participants include the Ad Council and Red Bull.
Platform Strategy
Jyoti Vaidee, Vice President of Ads Product at Reddit, stated that Interactive Ads offer "ad innovation at scale," simplifying the creation of immersive moments that drive discovery and participation where conversations occur.
Reddit indicated the format encourages engagement through actions such as "taps, swipes, choices, and moments of discovery," aiming to deepen audience connection and brand recall beyond traditional static image or video ads.
The company plans to announce broader rollout details for Interactive Ads at a later date.