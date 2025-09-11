Reddit rolls out Reddit Pro for Publishers

ADVERTISEMENT
Social media platform and forum-style website Reddit has rolled out Reddit Pro for publishers to help media outlets easily share and track content across Reddit’s over 110M+ daily active uniques, followed by an improved link viewing experience for reading and discussing these stories.
As per the platform, two decades ago, Reddit had begun as a web page of 25 links from across the internet. Now, Reddit is the go-to place for community, news, culture, and information – 75 percent of redditors globally read online press at least 2-3 times a week.
The platform has opened a beta test waitlist for a suite of three new tools in Reddit Pro. Reddit Pro is a free-to-use toolset for organic business growth, and these new features are designed to help publishers find and engage directly with knowledge seekers on Reddit.
Housed within an all new “Links” tab within Reddit Pro, beta testers can:
Get article insights: Publishers can track which of their stories are being shared on Reddit, see the specific communities they're shared in, and monitor key metrics like views, upvotes, and clicks. This data helps develop their strategy and grow an audience on the platform.
Auto import articles: Publishers can sync their RSS feeds and automatically import their articles to Reddit Pro, making them instantly shareable across Reddit.
Receive community recommendations: Publishers will receive AI-powered community suggestions for where to post their articles, ensuring their content finds the right audiences and generates meaningful conversations.
Reddit also has been alpha testing these tools with dozens of publishers covering every subject this year, including The Atlantic, The Hill, NBC News, and The Associated Press.
Reddit is also testing an improved way to read articles within Reddit. Users can access articles directly in the Reddit app, and simply swipe up to view comments and join the conversation. This makes it easier to engage in news discussion and ask questions to the posting publisher directly, without leaving Reddit.
