Thums Up rolls out ad film with Manu Bhaker

Thums Up, the beverage brand under The Coca-Cola Company, has released a new ad film with India's double Olympic medal winner and shooter, Manu Bhaker.
As part of its campaign, ‘Utha Thums Up, Jagaa Toofan’ for the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the film with Bhaker has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
In the film, a young Bhaker witnesses her father introducing guests at home, one of who comments that a gun does not belong to a girl after learning that she has won a medal in shooting. The young athlete finds this statement to be discouraging, but she accepts it and keeps doing what she does best, which is shooting. People close to her support her by continuing to show their admiration and giving her the 'thumbs up'.
The film is based on the motivating effect of a ‘thumbs up’ on athlete, encouraging her to give her best performance.
The whole campaign, first launched in July, is based on a simple but powerful idea: the motivating effect of a ‘thumbs up’ on athletes, encouraging them to give their best performance. Every time an athlete deals with a setback or feels a moment of hesitation, a simple thumbs-up from their supporters, coach, friends, and family helps them regain confidence and keep pursuing victory – and this is precisely the essence of the campaign.
The campaign also features Sift Kaur Samra, Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Rubina Francis, and Sakshi Kasana, and illustrates a series of compelling narratives and visual storytelling, showcasing real-life moments where athletes relive the power of a thumbs-up.
Using a 360-degree marketing approach, the campaign is using different channels to reach and engage consumers, such as television, digital, print and OOH.
Thums Up is the official global partner for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.