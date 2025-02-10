WATCH: OpenAI's first Super Bowl ad

ADVERTISEMENT
During this year's Super Bowl, OpenAI aired its first-ever television advertisement, drawing bold comparisons between artificial intelligence and some of humanity's most revolutionary inventions—from fire and the wheel to DNA sequencing and space exploration.
The 60-second spot, which aired during the first half of the game, showcases a unique pointillism-inspired animation that took viewers on a journey through pivotal technological milestones, ultimately emphasizing ChatGPT's practical applications such as drafting business plans and offering multilingual tutoring.
The ad emerges at a critical juncture as OpenAI faces intensifying competition in the AI sector.
With ambitious targets of reaching a $300 billion valuation and generating $11.6 billion in revenue this year, the campaign seeks to carve out a niche for ChatGPT not just among tech enthusiasts but as an indispensable tool for everyday users.
Under the creative direction of OpenAI's new Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Rouch, the campaign took an innovative approach by forging AI-generated visuals for the final product.
One of the ad’s most striking narrative choices was to liken AI’s transformative potential to that of fundamental human inventions. The timing of the ad is also noteworthy. It follows Google's decision to pull an AI-generated Olympics advertisement after facing backlash over its emotionally charged tone.
With its Super Bowl debut, OpenAI not only showcased the practical applications of ChatGPT but also underscored the pivotal role of human artistry in the digital age.