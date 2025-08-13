ASCI updates code; media companies must label paid posts on social handles

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced a new clause to its Code for Self-Regulation in Advertising, requiring media companies to clearly identify paid content on their social media handles. The move aims to stop advertisements or promotions from being perceived as editorial content, a growing concern in India’s fast-changing digital ecosystem.

Under the new Clause 1.8, part of Chapter 1 - Truthful and Honest Representation, any paid or sponsored post by a media company must carry a clear disclosure right at the start, so audiences know up front that it is promotional in nature. Acceptable labels include “Advertisement,” “Partnership,” “Ad,” “Free Gift,” “Sponsored,” “Platform disclosure tags” and “Collaboration.” The Norms of Journalists Conduct also require newspapers to clearly distinguish advertisements from content.

The change follows observing consumer complaints about misleading or undisclosed promotions, on platforms where editorial credibility is high. With digital media often serving as a primary news and information source, ASCI says transparency is essential to protect both audiences and media brands.

Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general, ASCI, said, "Labelling sponsored content is crucial for several reasons. It builds trust and transparency with the audience, which appreciates knowing whether it’s an endorsement or recommending something in exchange for compensation. Second, it helps to comply with the laws and guidelines, which may require one to disclose any material connection or relationship you have with a brand or product. Finally, it helps avoid potential penalties, fines or legal actions from regulators, who may accuse you of deceptive or unfair marketing practices. ASCI monitors such content closely to avoid any brand influence of misleading content by brands.”