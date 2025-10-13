Havas N.V. announces a reverse share split

Havas N.V. said it will carry out a 10-for-1 reverse share split next month, consolidating its nearly one billion outstanding ordinary shares into roughly 99 million, in a move aimed at streamlining administration and improving the stock’s perception in the market.

The Dutch-listed company, which has no outstanding special voting shares, will apply the consolidation to its ordinary shares and to its authorized but unissued special voting shares. Each block of ten existing shares will be converted into one new share, with the nominal value multiplied by ten to keep the overall share capital unchanged.

The company emphasized that the move is not expected to affect investors’ overall holdings, as the reduced share count will be offset by a proportionate increase in the value per share.

The reverse split will formally take effect on November 18, 2025, when trading will begin under a new ISIN code (NL0015002K83). Shareholders whose positions are not in multiples of ten will be able to buy or sell shares until November 17 to round out their holdings. After that, financial intermediaries will compensate investors in cash for any remaining fractional shares within 30 days of November 20.

Ahead of the consolidation, Havas canceled four ordinary shares in early October as required under Dutch law, a symbolic adjustment that reduced its issued capital to 991,811,490 shares with a nominal value of €0.20 each. After the consolidation, that figure will drop to 99,181,149 shares, each with a nominal value of €2.

The company’s shareholders approved the plan at their annual general meeting in May 2025, alongside amendments to the articles of association that will increase the nominal value of all share classes tenfold.

Havas said the initiative is intended to reduce administrative complexity and present a more “favorable perception” of its stock price to investors. A detailed FAQ has been published in the Investor Relations section of its website.

The authorized share capital of the company, following the restructuring, will total €800,000,006, divided into up to 200 million ordinary shares and 200 million Special Voting Shares A, each with a nominal value of €2, and one Special Voting Share B with a nominal value of €6.