Madison Media Infinity wins Media AOR of Samsonite India

The agency will be responsible for both traditional and digital media mandate that includes TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, Outdoor and Digital.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 11:11 AM
A subsidiary of the global Samsonite International, the brand offers a range of luggage, backpacks and travel accessories designed to meet the needs of modern travellers.

Madison Media Infinity, a unit of Madison World has recently won the Media AOR for Samsonite India. The agency will be responsible for both traditional and digital media mandate that includes TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, Outdoor and Digital.

Samsonite India is a travel luggage brand. A subsidiary of the global Samsonite International, the brand offers a range of luggage, backpacks and travel accessories designed to meet the needs of modern travellers. The company also has brands like American Tourister and Kamiliant in its portfolio which the agency will work on.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Anushree Tainwala, Vice President, Marketing, Samsonite India, commented, “Samsonite has always been at the forefront of creating high-quality, durable luggage & travel accessories with a strong focus on innovation, continually adapting to evolving consumer needs. This strategic partnership with Madison, known for their impactful & integrated media strategies, is a perfect match to further propel our brand’s leadership in the market. With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, Madison’s expertise will play a key role in our vision to make Samsonite brands the preferred travel companion in India.”

Commenting on this win, Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Infinity, said, “We are excited to partner with Samsonite India and look forward to driving impactful media strategies across both traditional and digital platforms to strengthen their brand presence.”


Tags
First Published on Mar 24, 2025 11:11 AM

