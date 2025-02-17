            
OMD India wins the integrated mandate of Piramal Consumer Healthcare

OMD India will spearhead the strategic marketing and media efforts for Piramal Pharma’s portfolio of OTC brands, including Lacto Calamine, Little’s, Tetmosol, Polycrol, and Women’s intimate health range like i-pill and i-activ, and will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2025 10:43 AM
Following a multi-round pitch, the agency has been selected to handle the mandate of scaling the brand through sharp, creative and forward-leaning communication efforts.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Piramal Consumer Healthcare, a company that mirrors our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India.

She added, “This collaboration presents a significant opportunity to leverage our strategic acumen and deep market intelligence to elevate Piramal's impressive portfolio of brands to new heights. Together, we aim to craft media strategies that go beyond visibility—building lasting trust and loyalty with consumers across India and shaping a future of sustained growth and impact.”


First Published on Feb 17, 2025 10:43 AM

