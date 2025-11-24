Public Service Broadcasting Trust appoints Aparna Sanyal as Director

Aparna Sanyal has spent more than 25 years in media and filmmaking, and returns to PSBT for a second stint.

The Public Service Broadcasting Trust (PSBT) has appointed filmmaker and media professional Aparna Sanyal as its new Director. She announced the development on LinkedIn, noting that she will continue to serve as the Managing Trustee of the International Association of Women in Radio & Television (IAWRT) – Chapter India for another year, alongside her ongoing work as Founder of mental health initiative The Red Door.

Sanyal, who has spent more than 25 years in media and filmmaking, returns to PSBT for a second stint. In 2021, she served as Executive Director at Doc_Commune, a role she held for over four years. She stated that she looks forward to leading PSBT into a new phase of engagement with documentary filmmakers, projects and emerging forms, adding that taking charge of an institution she once aspired to work with feels significant given PSBT’s influence on India’s documentary landscape.

Since its inception, PSBT has produced more than 700 independent documentaries and earned over 350 awards, including nearly 50 National Film Awards. Sanyal said the organisation’s work reflects the diverse ways in which Indian filmmakers choose to tell their stories, and emphasised PSBT’s continued commitment to women and first-time filmmakers, who bring new narratives and creative approaches to the fore.

She added that partnerships and collaborations will be central to PSBT’s next chapter, outlining existing alliances with the French Institute in India and Arthshila Art Spaces, with additional partnerships currently being finalised. Sanyal acknowledged the support of Managing Trustee Rajiv Mehrotra, whose vision established PSBT 25 years ago, and said she aims to work closely with stakeholders to expand opportunities for filmmakers. Mehrotra continues to serve as Managing Trustee and had launched the PSBT Online Film Challenge as part of the organisation’s efforts to encourage innovative non-fiction storytelling.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 3:04 PM