TCS names Kritika Saxena Head of Marketing for India

Tata Consultancy Services has promoted Kritika Saxena, previously its Head of Corporate Communications, to the role of Head of Marketing for India. Saxena announced the appointment on LinkedIn, noting the five-year journey that took her from television journalism into the corporate domain.

In her expanded mandate, she will drive the strengthening of the TCS brand across India, working closely with the India leadership team across multiple business segments. She signalled a particular focus on advancing the company’s flagship #AcceleratingIndia campaign, which she said remains especially significant to her.

Reflecting on her career path, Saxena said that the central lesson carried over from journalism and communications is the enduring value of effective storytelling. She added that her progression at TCS underscores the organisation’s culture of fostering internal mobility and promoting talent from within.

Saxena joined TCS after a distinguished 14-year stint in business journalism at CNBC-TV18, where she served as Chief of Bureau for Mumbai and South India and anchored programmes including After the Bell and India Business Hour. During her tenure leading corporate communications at TCS, she was instrumental in restructuring the team and launching TCS Studios, the company’s in-house content and production unit.

She is also an award-winning communications professional and a recipient of the Donald T. Sheehan International Scholarship from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 12:44 PM