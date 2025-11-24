X introduces country-of-origin labels to curb misinformation

X, the social platform owned by Elon Musk, has begun rolling out a new transparency feature aimed at tightening accountability and helping users identify misleading or suspicious activity. The tool, titled “About this account”, provides background information on profiles, including when they were created, where they are based, how the account joined the app, and the number of times the username has been changed. The move comes amid growing concerns about bots, impersonators and AI-generated accounts that increasingly resemble real users, as per a report by India Today.

The feature also reveals whether the account was set up through the App Store or Google Play, with X stating that these additional data points should assist users in distinguishing genuine profiles from those attempting to spread misinformation. The update was first hinted at in October when X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, trialled it publicly on his own profile and stated that the intention was to give users sufficient context to assess authenticity. He noted that discrepancies between a claimed location and the account’s actual activity could serve as key warning signs.

More users have reported seeing the feature appear on their own profiles over the past week. Bier had recently responded to calls for stronger transparency tools, pledging an update within 72 hours, and the rollout now appears to be underway. Accessing the feature is straightforward: selecting the “Joined” date on the web or mobile interface now opens a panel displaying the account’s metadata, including join date, base location, username changes, and app source. These elements can indicate whether a profile has been repurposed or rebranded, or if it shows other suspicious patterns.

The rollout is still in its early phase. As reported by TechCrunch, while many users are now able to view their own metadata, the information is not yet universally visible when inspecting other profiles. This staggered approach appears deliberate, allowing individuals to verify the accuracy of their own details before the data is made fully public.

X has maintained that user privacy will remain customisable. Within the Privacy and Safety settings, individuals can opt to display their precise country or choose a broader region instead, enabling a balance between transparency and personal safety as the feature expands across the platform.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 1:49 PM