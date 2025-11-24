One Show 2026 expands discounted fees to 39 countries; India receives 15% CVA adjustment

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman, Leo South Asia, and a One Club International Board member, noted the CVA list expansion aims to broaden global participation and "democratise creativity." Das expects the program to draw work from regions not previously participating, offering a platform to showcase their solutions.

The One Club for Creativity has extended its Currency Value Adjustment (CVA) program to The One Show 2026, making discounted entry fees available to entrants in 39 countries, including India. The initiative addresses currency devaluation against the US dollar to prevent cost from limiting participation in the global advertising awards platform.

For India-based entrants, a 15 per cent adjustment will be applied automatically to all One Show 2026 entries at checkout. The One Show frames this as location-based fee relief linked to exchange-rate trends, stating it is the sole major global advertising awards show offering such currency-related adjustments.

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman, Leo South Asia, and a One Club International Board member, noted the CVA list expansion aims to broaden global participation and "democratise creativity." Das expects the program to draw work from regions not previously participating, offering a platform to showcase their solutions.

The CVA initiative launched in 2021 supporting 25 countries and has expanded following annual reviews of exchange-rate movements and economic indicators. Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club, emphasized the organization's non-profit mandate to support the creative community, ensuring fees do not impede strong work from financially constrained regions.

Entries for The One Show 2026 are open. The competition adds categories including gaming, creative use of AI, and creator content, alongside the new One Show Indies track for independent agencies. Winners will be announced in New York in May 2026 during Creative Week.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 12:53 PM