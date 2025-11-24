Madison Media wins media mandate for Navi Limited

Speaking on the win, Dinesh Rathod, Madison Media Omega said, “We are delighted to be entrusted with Navi’s media mandate. Navi has been at the forefront of simplifying financial services in India and we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that amplify the brand’s vision and drive measurable results.”

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has won the integrated media mandate for Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited). The account was won following a competitive pitch and will be handled out of the Madison Media’s Bengaluru office. The agency will manage offline and digital media, OOH and activation.

Founded in 2018, Navi Limited is a tech-driven financial services company with a mission to make financial products simple, affordable and accessible across India. The Navi App, offers a full spectrum of financial services including payments via Navi UPI, loans by Navi Finserv, health and motor insurance via Navi General Insurance and investments via Navi Mutual Fund. The partnership will focus on driving cohesive storytelling across Navi’s product lines and expanding its presence in both digital and offline media.

Speaking about the association, Rajiv Naresh, MD & CEO, Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited), commented, “We are pleased to partner with Madison Media as we continue to build Navi’s brand presence across the country. Their experience and integrated capabilities will support us as we build a consistent and scalable brand narrative across channels.”

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 12:58 PM