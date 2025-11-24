Dharmendra passes away: PM Modi, leaders and film industry stalwarts pay tributes

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian acting stalwarts such as Akshay Kumar, notable personalities from all over the nation are paying their tributes.

Indian acting legend Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. As per several media reports, celebrities have started arriving at the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai.

Celebrities, leaders and stalwarts of the Indian film industry took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2025

Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man.

Thank you for inspiring generations.

You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/Vj6OzV20Xz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2025

You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit.

Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind.

Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/aruEYqtcHk — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji…

An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever.



My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 24, 2025

The world of cinema will always cherish the legacy of Dharmendra Ji. Through timeless characters like the brave hero of Sholay and the soulful poet of Satyakam, he gave us stories of valour and compassion.



His Yaadon ki Baaraat will echo through eternity.



Om Shanti.???? pic.twitter.com/XkEnGEhzsy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 24, 2025

Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor-hero Dharmendra ji today in Mumbai. His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 24, 2025

Dharmendra's most popular works include Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. He was also part of the recent hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last film is Ikkis, expected to release in the next month.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 3:30 PM