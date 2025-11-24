            
  • Home
  • brand makers
  • Dharmendra passes away: PM Modi, leaders and film industry stalwarts pay tributes

Dharmendra passes away: PM Modi, leaders and film industry stalwarts pay tributes

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian acting stalwarts such as Akshay Kumar, notable personalities from all over the nation are paying their tributes.

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2025 3:05 PM
Follow us
Dharmendra passes away: PM Modi, leaders and film industry stalwarts pay tributes
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian acting stalwarts such as Akshay Kumar, notable personalities from all over the nation are paying their tributes.

Indian acting legend Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. As per several media reports, celebrities have started arriving at the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai.

Celebrities, leaders and stalwarts of the Indian film industry took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

Dharmendra's most popular works include Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. He was also part of the recent hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last film is Ikkis, expected to release in the next month.


Tags
First Published on Nov 24, 2025 3:30 PM

More from Storyboard18