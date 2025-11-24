Omnicom’s $13.25 billion acquisition of Interpublic gets EU approval

Based on its investigation, the Commission found that the merged entity would hold moderate market positions on such markets.

The European Commission has approved unconditionally, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (‘IPG') by Omnicom Group Inc. (‘Omnicom'). The Commission concluded that the merger would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area (‘EEA').

Investor confidence in Omnicom rises as IPG acquisition nears completion

Omnicom previously informed investors during its Q3 2025 earnings call that the IPG acquisition could be finalised within 48 hours of receiving EU approval, completing a $13.5-billion all-stock merger that would form the world’s largest advertising network.

The Commission investigated the impact of the transaction in the national markets for the provision of marketing communication services and media buying services in various EEA countries. Based on its investigation, the Commission found that the merged entity would hold moderate market positions on such markets.

Moreover, the merged entity would be sufficiently constrained by the presence of several competitors, including large international advertising groups with a global reach, such as WPP, Dentsu-Aegis, Publicis and Havas.

End of the Old Guard? Publicis outperforms, WPP declines, Havas rises, Omnicom readies IPG merger

"Should the merged entity increase its prices or decrease the quality of its services, customers would have the ability to switch to one of the several competing agencies that would remain active in the market after the transaction," the Commission said.

Changing agencies would be facilitated by:

(i) the bidding nature of the relevant markets;

(ii) the relatively short duration of contracts; and

(iii) the relatively limited costs of switching to a competing agency.

"Should the merged entity try to use its position on the market for the provision of media buying services to increase its negotiating power with media owners, the latter would maintain sufficient countervailing power due to the significant degree of concentration of media owners in the relevant European countries," it added.

The Commission therefore concluded that the proposed transaction would, on balance, be unlikely to raise competition concerns on any of the markets examined in the EEA and cleared the transaction unconditionally.

Omnicom, headquartered in the US, is a provider of marketing solutions including brand advertising, customer relationship management, media planning and buying services, public relations, as well as numerous specialty communications services. IPG, headquartered in the US, provides media buying and planning services, data and engagement solutions, integrated advertising and creativity solutions, public relations, as well as specialized communications and experiential solutions.

IPG cuts 3,200 jobs as of September 2025 ahead of Omnicom takeover

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 20 October 2025.

The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the EU Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area or any substantial part of it.

The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review.

From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II).

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 5:28 PM