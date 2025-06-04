WPP Media unveils data solution Open Intelligence

WPP Media has launched Open Intelligence, a data solution and a large marketing model (LLM) to drive business outcomes for the AI era.

The model learns from trillions of signals across more than 350 partners in over 75 markets to help brands reach up to five billion adults globally, with relevance, speed, and precision, stated the company in its statement.

Open Intelligence has been trained to understand and predict audience behavior and marketing performance based on patterns derived from real-time data about how people engage with content, brands, platforms, and products.

Paul Limbrey, vice president, global client and agency solutions, Google, said, “This expanded Open Intelligence collaboration with WPP Media, powered by Google Cloud's Spanner Graph, is a significant advancement in AI-driven marketing. We anticipate this collaboration will deliver enhanced client outcomes and measurable value on Google's Ad platforms.”

Ajit Mohan, chief business officer, Snap Inc., added, "We're excited to partner with WPP on Open Intelligence, which will empower our shared clients with deeper, privacy-preserving insights into audience behavior. This collaboration means even smarter targeting and more effective campaigns that deliver real value for brands looking to connect with Snapchat's unique community."

Chris Feo, CBO, Experian, said, "By integrating Experian’s identity and consumer insights with WPP’s Open Intelligence framework, we help brands move beyond fragmented identity solutions to a comprehensive 'Intelligence Beyond Identity' approach. Together, we can develop and implement customized models that reveal richer audience signals, optimize media strategies, and demonstrate business impact."

Kris Magel, vice president, global agency partnerships, FreeWheel, also said, "With Freewheel and Open Intelligence, advertisers will have the most direct access to premium streaming inventory while also matched and measured with publisher’s unique identity infrastructure in a secure and privacy centric manner. This partnership provides an opportunity for WPP clients to reach their high value audiences while minimizing tech hops to drive efficiency and effectiveness of outcomes."

Matt Bennathan, chief commercial officer, Lumen Research, added, "Open Intelligence is changing the game for global advertisers; this is a tectonic shift away from IDs that have restricted our industry for years. We are delighted to be a key global attention partner for Choreograph and would like to thank everyone involved at WPP Media for their confidence in the people, product and service at Lumen Research."