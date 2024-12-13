WPP partners with UMG to offer music and entertainment solutions to brands

WPP and Universal Music Group (UMG) announced a strategic partnership that will provide clients’ brands with cutting-edge audience engagement strategies leveraging the power of music. The new partnership brings together UMG’s family of artists and labels, and its global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and extensive client network.

The collaborative partnership offers WPP clients’ new opportunities to connect with some of the world’s most popular artists and their music, and access to UMG’s music catalogue to unlock additional areas of amplification through data-driven and technological innovation. In addition, WPP and UMG will work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can better help brands and artists connect and create authentic cultural moments, stated the company in a statement.

The announcement builds upon the history of successful collaboration between WPP and Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), as exemplified by their ongoing partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. Working together, WPP and UMG have collaborated on global initiatives such as the award-winning “Coke Studio” and “Sprite Limelight” music platforms.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP, said: "Music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it. This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement."