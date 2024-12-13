            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • wpp-partners-with-umg-to-offer-music-and-entertainment-solutions-to-brands-50387

WPP partners with UMG to offer music and entertainment solutions to brands

The new partnership brings together UMG’s family of artists and labels, and its global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and extensive client network.

By  Storyboard18Dec 13, 2024 9:34 AM
WPP partners with UMG to offer music and entertainment solutions to brands
The collaborative partnership offers WPP clients’ new opportunities to connect with some of the world’s most popular artists and their music, and access to UMG’s music catalogue to unlock additional areas of amplification through data-driven and technological innovation. In addition, WPP and UMG will work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can better help brands and artists connect and create authentic cultural moments, stated the company in a statement.

WPP and Universal Music Group (UMG) announced a strategic partnership that will provide clients’ brands with cutting-edge audience engagement strategies leveraging the power of music. The new partnership brings together UMG’s family of artists and labels, and its global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and extensive client network.

The collaborative partnership offers WPP clients’ new opportunities to connect with some of the world’s most popular artists and their music, and access to UMG’s music catalogue to unlock additional areas of amplification through data-driven and technological innovation. In addition, WPP and UMG will work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can better help brands and artists connect and create authentic cultural moments, stated the company in a statement.

The announcement builds upon the history of successful collaboration between WPP and Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), as exemplified by their ongoing partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. Working together, WPP and UMG have collaborated on global initiatives such as the award-winning “Coke Studio” and “Sprite Limelight” music platforms.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP, said: "Music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it. This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement."

Michael Nash, chief digital officer & executive vice president, Universal Music Group, said: “This collaboration provides benefits to stakeholders of each company. On one hand, combining innovative new technologies with UMG’s industry-leading data insights, we can create significant new commercial opportunities for our artists and songwriters. In addition, working together with WPP, we will harness and amplify the unmatched power and reach of music for WPP’s clients and brands through new strategic initiatives and programmes.”


Tags
First Published on Dec 13, 2024 9:34 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

ED action linked to third parties, fully co-operating with probe agencies: Dentsu India

ED action linked to third parties, fully co-operating with probe agencies: Dentsu India

Agency News

IPG-Omnicom merger has put the spotlight on us even more: CVL Srinivas, WPP

IPG-Omnicom merger has put the spotlight on us even more: CVL Srinivas, WPP

Agency News

Vivendi shareholders approve spinoff for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group

Vivendi shareholders approve spinoff for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group

Advertising

Omnicom-IPG Deal: Will it reshape the ad order in India?

Omnicom-IPG Deal: Will it reshape the ad order in India?

Advertising

Omnicom set to announce IPG acquisition; John Wren to be CEO of combined entity

Omnicom set to announce IPG acquisition; John Wren to be CEO of combined entity

Agency News

PUMA partners with adam&eveDDB to bring new global brand strategy to life

PUMA partners with adam&eveDDB to bring new global brand strategy to life

Agency News

IPG acquires e-commerce intelligence platform, Intelligence Node

IPG acquires e-commerce intelligence platform, Intelligence Node