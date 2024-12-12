WPP appoints Accenture’s Prashant Mehta as MD for Global Delivery Centre

Global advertising and marketing giant WPP has announced the appointment of Prashant Mehta as Managing Director to lead its Global Delivery Centre (GDC).

Mehta's primary focus will be on accelerating the GDC's global growth, leveraging as a significant talent pool based in India.

The GDC, a specialist capability hub accessible to all WPP agency teams worldwide, will have its headquarters in India. This strategic move comes on the heels of the recent opening of WPP's new campus in Chennai, the company's third facility in the country after Mumbai and Gurugram.

Bringing extensive experience in the digital transformation, Mehta previously served as Global Managing Director of Global Assets at Accenture Song, where he spearheaded the adoption of generative AI strategies.

His career also includes leadership stints at Dentsu Creative & Experience and Publicis Sapient, further strengthening his credentials for the role.

India, a top-10 growth market for WPP, plays a critical role in the GDC’s strategic expansion. The centre aims to capitalise on the country’s technological innovation and creativity, leveraging an existing workforce of 11,000 employees. Globally, the GDC employs 10,000 people, with India set to be the central hub for its advanced offerings.

The GDC provides cutting-edge capabilities in areas such as cloud modernisation, hyper-personalisation, composable commerce, virtual and extended reality experiences, generative AI, and product engineering.

These advanced services complement WPP’s core agency expertise in media, content, customer experience, commerce, technology, data, and design, enhancing its ability to deliver transformative solutions for clients worldwide.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “Our Global Delivery Centre enables agency teams and their clients to tap into specialist expertise and new capabilities. It is underpinned by WPP Open, our AI-driven operating system for marketing transformation, fueling growth and connecting the dots across our business. I welcome Prashant to WPP and look forward to working with him to develop our offering.”

CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India, said, “As we look to drive further growth and transformation in and from India, we are excited to welcome Prashant Mehta onboard. The expertise of our team in India makes it the prime location to power our clients’ needs with a scaled world-class GDC.”