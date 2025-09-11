IICT partners with Lakshya Digital to launch 3D Environment Art for Video Games program

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and Lakshya Digital have announced the launch of a pilot six-month program in creating 3D Environment Art for Video Games.

IICT, set to be a National Centre of Excellence for the AVGC-XR sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) is modelled on the prestigious IITs and IIMs, with a mission to transform education and innovation in creative technology in India. The institute will host the program starting on 29 September 2025 at the NFDC campus, 24, Peddar Road, Mumbai.

India’s video games market is at a defining moment, poised to leave its mark on global media and entertainment, with video games fueling innovation and growth in the country's creative economy. To boost this vision, the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) is making strategic investments in skilling, incubation, content development, R&D, and IT development, laying the foundation for a thriving ecosystem of video game creators.

The launch of the pilot game-dev program at IICT in collaboration with Lakshya Digital is a significant step in this direction.

This new program is designed to offer participants a structured, immersive training experience that balances foundational learning with advanced video game development practices. Over six months, students will be trained in a studio-style environment, spending seven hours each day engaged in intensive, hands-on learning.

The program emphasizes mastery of industry-standard tools such as Maya, Blender, ZBrush, and the Substance 3D Suite, along with exposure to advanced production pipelines used in leading video game studios worldwide.

Participants will graduate with a professional portfolio showcasing industry-ready projects, supported by live expert sessions and workshops delivered by industry developers and production leads. The program also includes career guidance and placement support, giving students the opportunity to connect with major game-dev studios.

Anando Banerjee, Production Head India, Lakshya Digital said, “This program is an example of industry-academia collaboration leading to meaningful opportunities for India’s vast pool of creative talent. Our goal is to give aspiring game developers the kind of exposure and discipline they would need to excel inside a real studio environment. By the end of the course, participants will not only be skilled in the latest techniques but will also carry the confidence and readiness to step directly into the industry.”