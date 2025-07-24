            
IICT signs MoUs with Comic Con and Green Rain Studios

These partnerships aims to strengthen India’s AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem by integrating industry expertise with academic excellence.

By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2025 10:13 AM
The MoU with Comic Con India will focus on structured opportunities for student engagement, original IP development, and industry-academia collaboration.

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Comic Con India and Green Rain Studios, immediately following its formal inauguration by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Government of India, and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at the IICT-NFDC Campus in Mumbai.

These partnerships mark a significant step towards strengthening India’s AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem by integrating industry expertise with academic excellence.

The MoU with Comic Con India will focus on structured opportunities for student engagement, original IP development and industry-academia collaboration. Initiatives will include student showcases at Comic Con events, masterclasses, hackathons, internships and efforts to grow India’s grassroots creator ecosystem.

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, “This collaboration is about creating meaningful pathways for IICT students to engage directly with the industry. Through Comic Con India, students will be able to gain valuable mentorship from leading creators and professionals, connect with the wider pop culture community, enhance their creative skills, and understand the commercial aspects of their craft.”

The MoU with Green Rain Studios will integrate real-time technology skills into IICT’s programs, with a focus on Unreal Engine, virtual production and immersive media training.

Karan Parikh, CEO and Founder of Green Rain Studios, said, “Through this MoU, Green Rain Studios and IICT are coming together to combine academic rigor with real-world industry experience, especially in Unreal Engine, virtual production, and immersive media.”

Ashish Kulkarni, Board member IICT and Munjal Shroff, Governing council member from IICT were present for the MoU exchanges between Comicon and Green Rain respectively.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the Government’s commitment to making India a global hub for AVGC-XR talent, while Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s focus on building a future-ready creative economy.

IICT unveiled 17 courses for inaugural year batch beginning this September.


First Published on Jul 24, 2025 10:13 AM

