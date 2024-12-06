Abbey Thomas to head VW Group's Bentley as Country Head

ADVERTISEMENT
Abbey Thomas, who led Volkswagen India as chief general manager - head marketing and public relations, has been appointed by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, as country head for their brand Bentley in India, stated an AutoCar report. The report said Thomas will take charge in January, and will report to Jan Bures, executive director - sales, marketing and digital, at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.
It was reported that Bentley Motors was planning to transition its operations in India, where the plan was to move from its importer Exclusive Motors to Skoda Volkswagen Group India's national sales office. The main motive of this move is to restructure operations improve services, availability of parts, and expand Bentley's footprint with a new dealer in Southern India, highlighted report.
Bentley is one of the brands owned by the Volkswagen (VW) Group, where the portfolio also includes Škoda, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini etc. In 2022, Bentley consolidated under VW's premium brand arm, Audi.
Thomas, who holds an MBA in marketing from Department of Management Studies (PUMBA), Thomas began his career as a sales officer at Kinetic Finance, and then joined Mercedes-Benz India as marketing manager. Then, in Muscat, Oman, Thomas led Saud Bahwan Group as manager - marketing and PR, and was then appointed by Honda Cars India as manager - product planning.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor appointed him as division lead - product planning, and then he worked at Nissan, in Dubai, as division lead - product.
His innings at Audi India began as general manager - product, and he was elevated to chief general manager - head product and sales planning.
