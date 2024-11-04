Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji has officially been named Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador, a development that follows high praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as per reports.
The announcement came from Kim's agency, Plfill, which highlighted that the relationship blossomed after Musk acknowledged her achievements on social media.
"I'm very excited to work with Tesla, who have recognized me," Kim stated in a press release. "I hope to convey a positive message together with Tesla."
The partnership is rooted in Kim's rising popularity, particularly after her stunning performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, where she secured a silver medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event.
Clips of her unique shooting glasses and relaxed stance became a sensation online, amassing 53.5 million views and 350,000+ likes.
Musk himself contributed to the buzz by responding to a tweet from Kim, suggesting that the talented shooter "should be cast in an action movie," further amplifying her visibility.