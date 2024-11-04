            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • aiming-high-kim-ye-ji-hits-the-target-as-tesla-koreas-first-brand-ambassador-46565

      Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador

      Following viral recognition for her silver medal win, Kim Ye-ji embarks on a new partnership with the electric carmaker, excited to promote a positive message.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 4, 2024 1:34 PM
      Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador
      The partnership is rooted in Kim's rising popularity, particularly after her stunning performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

      Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji has officially been named Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador, a development that follows high praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as per reports.

      The announcement came from Kim's agency, Plfill, which highlighted that the relationship blossomed after Musk acknowledged her achievements on social media.

      "I'm very excited to work with Tesla, who have recognized me," Kim stated in a press release. "I hope to convey a positive message together with Tesla."

      The partnership is rooted in Kim's rising popularity, particularly after her stunning performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, where she secured a silver medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event.

      Clips of her unique shooting glasses and relaxed stance became a sensation online, amassing 53.5 million views and 350,000+ likes.

      Musk himself contributed to the buzz by responding to a tweet from Kim, suggesting that the talented shooter "should be cast in an action movie," further amplifying her visibility.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 4, 2024 1:24 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

      Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

      Brand Makers

      Yamaha Motor India appoints Itaru Otani as Chairman

      Yamaha Motor India appoints Itaru Otani as Chairman

      Brand Makers

      OLX India's MD & CEO Amit Kumar steps down

      OLX India's MD & CEO Amit Kumar steps down

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, P&G and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, P&G and more

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: Alok Sama's 'The Money Trap' and Benjamin Graham's 'The Intelligent Investor'

      Bookstrapping: Alok Sama's 'The Money Trap' and Benjamin Graham's 'The Intelligent Investor'

      Brand Makers

      Neeraj Joshi steps down as Zee Studios marketing head after six transformative years

      Neeraj Joshi steps down as Zee Studios marketing head after six transformative years

      Brand Makers

      HDFC Securities appoints Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HSIL

      HDFC Securities appoints Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HSIL